Magic Johnson Sends Strong Message to Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton
In Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Indiana Pacers star and former Iowa State Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton was a non-factor.
In 34 minutes of action, Haliburton was held to just 17 points on 53.8% shooting along with six assists and five turnovers. It was a tough look for Halibuton, who saw his Pacers lose 123-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the series tied at 1-1.
After the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson strongly critiqued Indiana's gameplan in Game 2 and, in turn, challenged Haliburton to become the superstar that many believe he can be.
"If the Indiana Pacers are going to win Game 3, Haliburton’s mindset needs to be score the basketball right from the tip and get the Pacers into their transition game," Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter. "In Games 1 and 2, they played too much half court basketball and they can’t beat the Oklahoma City Thunder playing that style."
In both Game 1 and 2, Oklahoma City's defense has thrown off Indiana's offensive attack, slowing down Haliburton and keeping him and his teammates from scoring with their usual fast-break attack.
Sure, the Pacers found a way to steal Game 1 behind Haliburton's big-time game-winning shot. But outside of that highlight play Indiana has been unable to play their style of winning basketball.
With this best-of-seven series now shifting to Indiana, Haliburton and the Pacers will look to regain their edge and their offensive identity. They'll need to come out of the gates with an aggressive mindset and, as Johnson, noted, that starts with Haliburton.
Iowa State fans can watch the former Cyclones superstar on Wednesday, June 11 on ABC at 8:30 PM ET.