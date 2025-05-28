How Iowa State Can Recover From Potential Jett Thomalla De-Commitment
Iowa State Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell is off to a hot start in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as the program's class ranks No. 19, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. But this could quickly come to a grinding hault if highly-touted recruit Jett Thomalla decides to de-commit.
Thomalla is the prized-player for the Cyclones in the 2026 class, as he is the highest-rated prospect in the group and the only four-star commit. At 6-foot-4, 205 lbs, Thomalla already possesses an ideal frame for a college quarterback, which perfectly compliments his ability to work all three levels of the field. In his junior season at Millard South High School, he was named MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year after throwing for 3,663 yards with 47 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
It did not take long for the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska to commit, as he made the announcement on Apr 18. However, the situation became complicated when SEC powerhouse, the Alabama Crimson Tide, entered the mix by offering Thomalla on May 15. To make matters worse, the Nebraska product is set to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa on May 30, just one week before his visit to Iowa State.
If Alabama ultimately get Thomalla to flip, it would be a devastating loss for the Cyclones 2026 recruiting class. Thomalla is the lone quarterback in the class, and the seven other quarterbacks Iowa State has offered have committed elsewhere, according to 247Sports. Luckily for Campbell and the program, there are still plenty of four-star quarterbacks that remain uncommitted, including Matt Ponatoski, Luke Fahey, and Tayden Kaawa.
However, in a "doomsday" scenario where Iowa State loses Thomalla and does not land another four-star gunslinger, the Cyclones still have 2025 in-state recruit Alex Manske. The top prospect in last year's class has already enrolled into the program, and will have a year to develop behind junior Rocco Becht.