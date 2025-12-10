Iowa State Cyclones Commit Released From Signing Already Drawing Major Interest

The Iowa State Cyclones are undergoing some major changes. With Matt Campbell accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Jimmy Rogers is now leading the program.

He is setting high expectations, looking to build upon the foundation that Campbell has put together over the last decade. To reach those lofty goals, Rogers knows that he needs to find the right players to fit his scheme.

Accomplishing that is easier said than done, especially in today’s college football. Rosters overturn yearly, but Rogers is going to face an even tougher task with what was on the verge of being the best recruiting class in Iowa State history being picked apart.

Bryson Williams released from signing by Iowa State

Safety Bryson Williams became the first player from the Class of 2026 who signed with the Cyclones to be released from that commitment. A three-star recruit from Omaha Westside in Omaha, Nebraska, he reopened his recruitment six days after signing.

A multi-sport athlete in high school, he also participated in track and field. He ran in the 100-meter race, 200-meter race and was a part of the 4x100 relay team. 10.88 seconds was his best time in the 100-meter, with 22.53 seconds being his best in the 200.

The relay team finished third in the Nebraska Class A during his junior year in 2024. A great athlete and productive on the football field as well, it isn’t shocking that teams are already pursuing him hours after reopening his recruitment.

Penn State, Vanderbilt pursuing Bryson Williams

It took no time flat for him to start garnering attention from other schools. Not surprisingly, Penn State is one of the teams that are pursuing him. Campbell is likely going to touch base with all 22 players who signed with Iowa State to gauge their interest in following him to the Nittany Lions.

Also joining the fray is the Vanderbilt Commodores. Williams actually took an official visit with them on June 6, 2025, before visiting Ames on June 13. Five days later, on June 18, he announced his commitment to Iowa State originally.

It will be interesting to see if Rogers can retain Williams. Washington State was one of the teams that he visited this year, on May 29, so there was some level of interest from both parties in the past.

They will have a chance to do the same with Will Slagle, an offensive lineman in the Class of 2027, who announced he is re-opening his recruitment.

The talented three-star safety is the first player to be released from his signing, but he almost certainly won’t be the last. Expect a lot of updates between now and the transfer portal opening on Jan. 2, with Rogers identifying what parts of the roster need the most work to fit his vision.

