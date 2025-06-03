Iowa State Cyclones Host Intriguing 2026 Tight End Recruit
Iowa State became the first of four programs to officially host Isaac Jensen, a three-star tight end prospect out of Millard South in Omaha, Nebraska. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound playmaker kicked off his June official visits in Ames, with stops at Missouri, Florida State, and Texas A&M to follow, but it’s clear the Cyclones made a lasting impression.
The visit marked Jensen’s third or fourth trip to Ames overall and provided an immersive look into life as a Cyclone. Hosted once again by current tight end Ben Brahmer, Jensen spent an extended weekend embedded with Iowa State’s players and coaching staff, including detailed film sessions with offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Taylor Mouser.
“This time was run game, and he had clips of my run game and me blocking last year, with some coaching tips that he would give his tight ends if it were them," Jensen said, via 247 Sports. "He showed a tape of [a player] like George Kittle or an NFL tight end, which was good information to hear. He gave me good tips.”
This wasn’t just a surface-level trip. Iowa State went all-in on the exclusive visit, with no other recruits on campus, giving Jensen and his family undivided attention. The itinerary included dinners, activities with players, and direct time with Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell, who made it clear that Jensen is a top priority in the 2026 class.
“It was just like just catching up and for him to really let me know that they love me a lot and I'm a big priority for them,” Jensen said. “He said they're taking two in my class and really want me to be one of those.”
While official visits to other programs still loom, Iowa State has established a strong foundation in Jensen’s recruitment. With a decision expected later this month, the Cyclones set the bar high. Whether they can hold off blueblood competition remains to be seen, but Iowa State made sure the first impression was unforgettable.