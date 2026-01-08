Iowa State Cyclones in Running for Stanford Class of 2027 Offensive Lineman Decommit

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered an unprecedented number of departures this offseason, thanks in large part to the coaching change that the football team underwent.

Gone after 10 years on the job is Matt Campbell, who will now be the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. More than 50 players decided to leave the program as well, with a large portion of them following Campbell to Penn State.

Tasked with replacing the winningest coach in program history is Jimmy Rogers. Formerly of the Washington State Cougars, he has started to slowly rebuild the roster and Class of 2026 with players following him from Pullman to Ames.

While there is still plenty of work to do with the team ahead of the 2026 season, Rogers and his staff are also working hard on ensuring the future is bright for Iowa State. That means getting involved in the recruitment of players in the Class of 2027.

Iowa State in mix for Class of 2027 recruit Benjamin Lowther

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One player who they will have another chance at recruiting is offensive lineman Benjamin Lowther. A three-star player out of Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, he committed to the Stanford Cardinal on Nov. 2, 2025.

Alas, he has changed his mind. In a post on X, Lowther revealed that he was decommitting from Stanford and reopening his recruitment.

“After a great deal of careful consideration with my family, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment. I’m extremely grateful for the coaching staff and the opportunity they gave me, and I have nothing but respect for the program and the people involved. Thank you for the support throughout this process,” he wrote.

In the graphic shared on the post, the Cyclones were one of 10 logos featured. Interest in him has grown because at the time of his commitment to the Cardinal, he had received seven offers from Iowa State, the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Texas A&M Aggies and Washington Huskies.

After a great deal of careful consideration with my family, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment. I’m extremely grateful for the coaching staff and the opportunity they gave me, and I have nothing but respect for the program and the people involved. Thank you for the support… pic.twitter.com/0XD7TTjZMm — Ben Lowther 2027 3⭐️ OT (@BenLowther2027) January 6, 2026

In addition to those seven programs, the Kansas Jayhawks, California Golden Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys are featured on the graphic on his post.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, 247Sports has him as the No. 35-ranked offensive tackle in his class and the No. 8-ranked player in Arizona. The composite ranking has him ranked No. 438 nationally, coming in at No. 38 amongst players at his position and No. 9 in the state.

Rogers has put an emphasis on rebuilding depth in the trenches early in his tenure with Iowa State. He is flipping Washington State recruits, landing Division II players and securing commitments from Power Conference players in the transfer portal. Adding another highly regarded recruit to the mix for next year would help keep that pipeline stocked with talent.

More Iowa State Recruiting News: