Iowa State to Host Top Prospects Vs. South Dakota State
Iowa State’s home opener against South Dakota State will carry significance beyond the matchup on the field. According to On3’s Bill Seals, the Cyclones will host several top recruits at Jack Trice Stadium, including two of the nation’s most sought-after wide receivers.
The program’s ability to attract priority targets while starting its home slate is viewed as an important step in maintaining momentum under head coach Matt Campbell. Coming off a season-opening win in Ireland, the Cyclones are looking to strike a balance between preparing for a strong FCS opponent and showcasing the vision for the future to recruits.
Among those expected in Ames is in-state prospect Landon Blum, a 6-foot-4 wideout from Woodbine who has already drawn offers from Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Illinois. Iowa State was the first to offer Blum, and he has made multiple trips to campus as his recruitment continues to rise. The sophomore standout caught 40 passes for 802 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
The Cyclones will also host Nebraska athlete Kaprice Keith, a cousin of former Iowa State star Breece Hall. Keith, who committed after an October visit, has established himself as one of the top players in Nebraska’s 2026 class. He is a versatile prospect with the ability at both receiver and defensive back.
Iowa State's home opener will host more than just skill position talent
The home opener will feature more than skill position talent. Iowa State is also expected to host offensive line prospects Mason Bandhauer of Colorado, Owen Winder of Michigan, and Will Slagle of Grinnell, all of whom carry Power Four offers. In addition, 2028 Madrid tight end Jevyn Severson will be among the youngest recruits in attendance.
For Campbell, pairing a meaningful recruiting weekend with an opportunity to honor the 2000 team that delivered the school’s first bowl win creates a strong stage for Iowa State.
The opponent is formidable. South Dakota reached the FCS semifinals last season and returns quarterback Aidan Bouman, a former Cyclone. But for Iowa State, the weekend is about more than football. It is about showing the future of the program what life in Ames can look like.