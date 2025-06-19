Iowa State, Matt Campbell Land 5-Star Kicker, Punter
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell's 2026 recruiting class, which remains on pace to be the highest-ranked group in his tenure, just got another major boost from a top-of-the-line specialist.
Lucas Tenbrock, a five-star kicker and punter, recently announced his commitment to Iowa State. Tenbrock is regarded as the No. 1 punter in the country for the class of 2026, according to the Chris Sailer Kicking rankings.
be able to fill a need once Tyler Perkins graduates after the 2025 season. Perkins is entering his senior year and his fourth campaign as the Cyclones' starting punter.
Once he joins the Cyclones on the field Tenbrock projects as a punter and kickoff specialist for Iowa State. However, he might not be limited to just that since he reportedly can hit field goals from 55+ yards and could be a multi-use specialist for Campbell's Cyclones.
The Cyclones now have 17 commits in the 2026 class after Tenbrock and safety Bryson Williams both committed to Iowa State on June 18. According to 247 Sports, Iowa State's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 31 in the country.