Iowa State women bring in two during signing day as roster features just one senior
With just one senior currently on the team, the roster for the Iowa State women’s basketball team has just a couple of openings. Well, the Cyclones and head coach Bill Fennelly filled those spots on Wednesday during signing day.
Iowa State announced that Reese Beaty and Freya Jensen have put pen to paper and inked their names to become Cyclones in 2025-26.
Beaty, from Tennessee, is a 5-foot-8 guard who also won state track and field championships in throwing events. Jensen, meanwhile, is also a guard who comes from Denmark where she has played for the Aabyhoj IF Senior women’s team.
“We are excited to add Reese and Freya to the Cyclone women’s basketball family,” Fennelly said. “They provide more skill and versatility to add to our roster next season.”
Beaty is the second-ranked prospect out of Tennessee and a two-time team captain at York Institute. She has helped her team win 87 games the last three years while finishing as the 2022 state runner-up. As a junior, Beaty averaged 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game.
Fennelly on Beaty: “Reese fits what we look for in a point guard. She is a talented player who has the toughness to play in a leadership role.”
Jensen was named the “Young Talent of the Year” in the top Danish league in 2024. She competed for the 2024 U18 European Championship, averaging almost 17 points with 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game. Her team reached the championships at the 2024 Lundaspelen Tournament, the 2022 and ‘23 Goteborg Tournaments and the 2023 Scania Tournament, with Jensen earning MVP at each stop.
Fennelly on Jensen: “Freya is an outstanding shooter and scorer at all levels. She has played a lot of basketball at a high level internationally as well.”