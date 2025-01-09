Iowa State wrestling remains perfect in league, takes down West Virginia
The Iowa State wrestling team handled West Virginia on Wednesday night in Big 12 action, earning key bonus points to claim the dual, 24-18 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Both teams scored five match victories each, but it was the 13th-ranked Cyclones (5-3, 2-0) who earned two pins and a technical fall to get by the Mountaineers (7-2, 1-2).
Paniro Johnson and Cody Chittum each had a fall, Evan Frost earned a technical fall and Evan Bockman a major decision as Iowa State held a 17-12 edge in takedowns.
Frost opened the dual at 133 pounds, as the eighth-ranked grappler downed Tommy Maddox, 20-3 in 5:29. Jacob Frost followed with a decision before Johnson and Chittum claimed falls to give the Cyclones a huge advantage on the scoreboard.
Jacob Frost, ranked 15th at 141, earned a key win in terms of seeding purposes in the postseason by besting No. 29 Jordan Titus. Chittum is ranked eighth at 157 pounds.
West Virginia got a win by No. 3 Peyton Hall over Aiden Riggins by major decision and another major decision from Brody Conley before Bockman earned a win in a ranked battle.
Bockman, ranked 12th at 184 pounds, downed No. 16 Dennis Robin, 9-1.
From there, West Virginia scored the last three matches, as Ian Bush, Michael Wolfgram and Jeff Strickenberger all won by decision. Iowa State’s Daniel Herrera, ranked 26th at 285, and Kysen Terukina, ranked 19th at 285, were tipped in close matches.
The Cyclones return to the mats on Saturday when they meet Rider and Bucknell at the Virginia Duals.
No. 13 Iowa State 24, No. 22 West Virginia 18
133: #8 Evan Frost (ISU) TF Tommy Maddox (WVU), 20-3 (5:29)
141: #15 Jacob Frost (ISU) dec. #29 Jordan Titus (WVU), 9-6
149: Paniro Johnson (ISU) WBF Sam Hillegas (WVU), 5:48
157: #8 Cody Chittum (ISU) WBF Sasha Gavronsky (WVU), 3:41
165: #3 Peyton Hall (WVU) Maj. Dec. Aiden Riggins (ISU), 16-6
174: #28 Brody Conley (WVU) Maj. Dec. MJ Gaitan (ISU), 14-2
184: #12 Evan Bockman (ISU) Maj. Dec. #16 Dennis Robin (WVU), 9-1
197: Ian Bush (WVU) Maj. Dec. Nate Schon (ISU), 13-2
285: Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. #26 Daniel Herrera (ISU), 5-3
125: Jett Strickenberger (WVU) dec. #19 Kysen Terukina (ISU), 4-1