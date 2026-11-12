Signing Day Makes Elite Iowa State Basketball Class of 2027 Official

The Iowa State Cyclones have turned into one of the most consistent men’s basketball programs in the country under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

That sustained success, which has led to five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, has been the ability of Otzelberger and his staff to identify and land recruits who fit their scheme perfectly, whether it is via the transfer portal or high school.

The longer Otzelberger has been in Ames, the stronger the recruiting classes have gotten. The Class of 2027 looks to be especially talented, and their commitments to Iowa State became official with Signing Day.

The Cyclones successfully recruited a trio of blue-chip prospects, headlined by Josiah Harrington. A local product from North Scott High School, the shooting guard is the No. 50-ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Josiah Harrington, Donovan Davis and Jack Kohnen sign with Iowa State

Harrington is the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Iowa and is No. 11 in the nation at his position. He has been committed to Otzelberger and the Cyclones for over two years, signing originally on Sept. 26, 2024.

The other two recruits are both from Wisconsin, where Otzelberger has incredibly strong ties. He has routinely landed the best prospects from the state during his time in Ames and the Class of 2027 is no different.

Donovan Davis, the No. 57-ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings, hails from Freedom High School. Rivals has him ranked much higher at No. 48. He is the No. 2-ranked player in Wisconsin and the No. 12 small forward.

As a junior with Freedom, he stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 21.7 points, 12 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He overwhelmed opponents, shooting better than 70% from the field overall and 18-of-47 from 3-point range.

Last but not least is Jack Kohnen, who is No. 39 based on Rivals’ rankings and No. 83 in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Like Davis, he hails from Wisconsin and plays at Slinger High School. The No. 3-ranked player in Wisconsin, Rivals rates him very highly, which is easy to understand given his excellent versatility.

He was excellent during his junior year, averaging 20.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. His efficiency was great, making 51.4% from the field and good volume on 3-pointers, making 51 of 154 attempts.

It will be a lot of fun seeing Davis and Kohnen back on the court together in Ames. They both played for Team Herro in the Nike EYBL, leading the team on a great run on the AAU circuit.