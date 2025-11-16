Yusef Gray Jr. Is a Continuation in New Recruiting Pipeline for Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones have done a great job under head coach T.J. Otzelberger of restocking the roster with talented players. Whether it is via high school commitments or the transfer portal, they have excelled at identifying players who fit specific needs to maximize their game plans.
It has led to the Cyclones qualifying for the NCAA Tournament all four years that Otzelberger has been at the helm. They are hoping to make it five this campaign, and their future remains very bright.
This year’s freshman class is already contributing. Guard Killyan Toure is in the starting lineup alongside Tamin Lipsey in the backcourt. Guard Jamarion Batemon and center Domiykas Pleta don’t have as prominent a role yet, but are in the rotation mix and garnering attention from opposing coaching staffs.
And there is plenty of reason to believe that the level of success achieved under Otzelberger thus far won’t continue.
Yusef Gray Jr. is latest Wisconsin recruit for Iowa State
The Class of 2026 recruits continue a unique trend that is helping Iowa State keep its roster stocked with talent. With Yusef Gray Jr. signing officially, he continues building the recruiting pipeline into Wisconsin.
Head coaches of programs in the state or nearby that compete with the Cyclones for these players have to be getting tired of seeing all of the commitments to Iowa State.
Gray makes it three out of the last four recruiting cycles that Otzelberger and his staff have landed the No. 1 player in the state. In 2023, they landed Milan Momcilovic. This year’s freshmen class has Batemon, the No. 1 player from Wisconsin, and Xzavion Mitchell, the No. 4 player.
Going back a few more years, it was in 2021 that the Cyclones landed Tyrese Hunter, who was the No. 2 player in the state.
Yusef Gray Jr. could have role right away with Cyclones
Gray, who is the No. 187-ranked prospect overall, will have the opportunity to earn playing time right away when he starts his collegiate career. Lipsey and sixth-year senior Nate Heise will not be available for Otzelberger next year.
Replacing two prominent players in the rotation, at a minimum, is a tall task. Especially someone who has meant as much to the program as Lipsey has the last few years.
However, the task becomes a little easier when talent is being stockpiled on the roster in this fashion. With such a strong pipeline being built in Wisconsin, as well as overseas, the Cyclones should find success even when key seniors move on in their basketball careers.