Why Iowa State Football's Special Teams is the Best Group on the Roster

Going into the 2026 season, the Iowa State Cyclones have a roster that seems pretty lackluster compared to previous seasons. After losing former head coach Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, an abundance of players followed in his footsteps, leaving the program. That meant going into the next year, Iowa State would have a completely revamped roster.

Most of the rooms don’t look fantastic. The secondary could use some work, the offensive line isn’t great, and the running back room needs lots of improvement. But the special teams group is fantastic. In fact, the Cyclones could potentially have one of the best special teams in the entire country.

It all starts with the kicker, Kyle Konrardy. Everyone knows him for his big moments, such as getting back-to-back game winners against the Iowa Hawkeyes in back to back years. But Konrardy does it all the time, and his mixture of a strong leg and clutch gene have turned him into one of the premier kickers in the entire country.

Iowa State’s punter is likely going to be Jonah DuPont next year. DuPont has played in Iowa his entire life, from high school to junior college and finally playing FBS football. He was fantastic at the NJCAA level, earning All-American honors in 2024. He was actually on the team last year, but didn’t get to see any action as he redshirted. It’s tough to tell whether he’ll be good or not, but he certainly has potential.

Return Game is Strong

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State running back Aiden Flora speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones two returners are fantastic as well. They have Aiden Flora, who was great last year with Iowa State, making big time plays such as a return for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs. They also brought in Cameron Pettaway from the Bowling Green Falcons, who was a freshman all-American due to his returning duties. The duo will be fantastic on kickoffs, and Flora will be on punt duties, where he surely will do well.

There are tons of great players on this squad, but some of the top guys are a part of the special teams. With returners, talent coming in, and overall flashes of greatness, this squad has potential to be very special. Like many football coaches say, games are won in the special teams.

The offense has some solid players here and there but aren't much of a unit. Even the defense, which will be the identity of the team, still has its flaws unlike the special teams.

There is no doubt that the Cyclones will be in some tight games this year, and one of the best ways that they can finish them off is by performing well in the special teams.