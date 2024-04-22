Kentucky lands an elite defensive big man in the transfer portal
Kentucky fans have been waiting for Mark Pope to start landing some players in the transfer portal, and he did just that, as former Drexel big man Amari Williams will play for the Wildcats next season.
After a visit to Lexington and a trip to Keeneland with Coach Pope, Williams made his commitment public on social media.
Williams averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game for the Dragons.
He is an elite defender, as Williams was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year three times. Williams was also a First Team All CAA selection for his play for Drexel this season.
He is known to be an excellent passer as a big man, which will help him kick the ball out to open shooters for threes next season, which is a very important aspect of Coach Pope's offense.
Williams is from Nottingham, England, and spent four seasons at Drexel. After another terrific season, it was time to make the move to the SEC.
The 6'10 265-pound, big man is physical down low and a really good rebounder, which is something the Wildcats didn't have last season in the frontcourt.
Hopefully, some more commitments will follow Williams, but he is a solid piece to start filling this roster. With nearly every commit gone and literally every player from last year's roster moved on, Coach Pope will need to add a lot of players in the portal to compete this season.
Coach Pope seems to be doing a good job on the recruiting trail so far and will keep adding talent.