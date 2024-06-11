Kentucky found out who they will face to kick off the College World Series in Omaha
The Kentucky baseball team made history this weekend, beating Oregon State in the Super Regional Round, locking up a spot in Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series. This is the first time in program history the Wildcats will make the move to the College World Series.
Big Blue Nation showed out for the Super Regional and was a big reason why this team was able to take down the Beavers. In game two of the Super Regional first pitch took place at 9:00 pm et on a Sunday evening, yet Kentucky Proud Park was filled with Kentucky fans the entire ball game.
Now that the team is done celebrating the history this team made, they will focus on the College World Series. The mantra for all college basketball teams is "Get to Omaha." Well, now the Wildcats have made it to Omaha, and the goal needs to be to win the College World Series. With the mix of hitting and pitching this Kentucky team has, they are more than capable of winning it all.
Kentucky knew they would face the winner of Georgia and NC State in their first game of the College World Series, and NC State beat Georgia in the rubber match of the Athens Super Regional 8-5.
The game against NC State will take place on Saturday at 2:00 pm et. If Kentucky wins this game, they will play the winner of Texas A&M vs. Florida. If they lose, they will play the loser of this same game in the loser's bracket.