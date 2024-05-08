Kentucky Wildcats top seed in recent baseball postseason projections
The Kentucky baseball team continues to shock the world as they took down the Arkansas Razorbacks in a series last weekend, and the Hogs were ranked as the number two team in college baseball.
We are two SEC series away from the beginning of the postseason, and if everything holds, the Wildcats could host all the way until the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The top 16 seeds in the postseason host a Regional, and then there are eight Super Regionals. If the Wildcats are able to lock down a top eight national seed, they guarantee themselves to host a Super Regional if they are able to win their Regional.
In the latest update of the bracket for the Field of 64 from D1baseball.com, the Kentucky Wildcats were listed as the #1 overall seed in the college baseball tournament.
If this were to come to fruition, the Wildcats would host #2 seed West Virginia, #3 seed Illinois, and #4 seed Omaha in the Lexington Regional. If the Wildcats were to win the Lexington Regional, they would host a Super Regional that would consist of either South Carolina, Oregon State, Georgia Tech, or High Point.
What Coach Nick Mingione has done with this Kentucky baseball team is really working, as he loves to steal bases and bunt, and his teams make the routine play.
Some thought it was a fluke, but this Kentucky baseball team has a real chance to make the College World Series in Omaha, and if they do get there, they have a shot to win the whole thing.