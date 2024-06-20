Kentucky DL Deone Walker has a message for Louisville
The 2024 Kentucky football season is quickly approaching as Coach Mark Stoops is getting his team ready.
There is one game that Kentucky circles every year before the season starts, and that would be the matchup with Louisville. One player who is really taking this game seriously is Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker. On the PFF College Football Show, Walker said, "I can't wait to show them that they're still lil bro."
Walker is an elite player who could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6'6 interior defensive lineman takes this game very seriously and doesn't want the five-game winning streak over Louisville to be snapped this season.
NFL Draft Buzz had this to say about Walker as a prospect, "As a freshman in 2022, Walker was named a True Freshman All-American by multiple outlets and secured a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team. He played in all 13 games, starting 11, and recorded 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. His standout performances continued into his sophomore year, where he was named a team captain and earned multiple All-American and All-SEC honors. In 2023, despite frequent double teams, Walker led his team with 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hurries. Walker's career stats include 95 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble. His consistent ability to disrupt offenses and make impactful plays has made him a top prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft."