Kentucky basketball has a big weekend of visits coming up
Mark Pope and his coaching staff are no closer to filling a roster when it comes to commits, but things are going really well in the transfer portal.
A handful of players have put Kentucky in their final lists and a lot of really good visitors are expected on campus this weekend.
Three of those visitors are Andrej Stojakovic from Stanford, Deivon Smith from Utah, and Aidan Mahaney from Saint Mary's. All three of these players would make solid additions to Kentucky's 2024-25 roster, but you have to start seeing some players commit.
Currently, former Drexel big man Amari Williams is Kentucky's only transfer portal addition, but Coach Pope seems to be doing a really good job on the trail, and I expect this to pay off this weekend.
Stojakovic recently put Kentucky in his list of final three schools including North Carolina and Cal. On the season he averaged 7.8 points per game while shooting 32.7% from three. The former McDonald's All-American will shoot much better than that in Coach Pope's system.
Smith averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game for the Utes a year ago. He also shot 40.8% from three, making him the perfect candidate for Coach Pope's system. He can shoot and pass, which is what Kentucky needs.
Mahaney was the leading scorer for Saint Mary's, averaging 13.9 points per game. He shot 35.5% from three and is a target Big Blue Nation is very excited about.
All of these guys will be on campus, and you would love to see Coach Pope add them all to next year's roster.