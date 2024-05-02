Mark Pope shares thoughts on the addition of the nation's best three-point shooter
One of the two additions Coach Mark Pope made to the 2024-25 roster yesterday was Koby Brea, and this kid can shoot the ball.
Last season for the Dayton Flyers, Brea averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He shot a whooping 49.8% from three, and this is on well over five attempts per game.
Coach Pope had this to say about the recent addition of Brea, “By the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade. He’s the best returning shooter in college basketball next year. Koby is a dangerous, dangerous man who is a great human with an incredible family. He will be key in allowing us to play the style of basketball that we love the most. Koby and this group are going to take Big Blue Nation on an incredible ride.”
As a 6'7 guard, Brea won't have any issue shooing over smaller guards or wings. It's a lot easier to shoot the ball when you are able to jump over the person guarding you.
Fans love players who can shoot the three-ball because it is a ton of fun to watch, so there is no question in my mind that Big Blue Nation will love to watch Brea play.
If he shoots the ball at a high clip during the 2024-25 season in Coach Pope's system, there is a world where he leads the Wildcats in scoring.
Mark Pope is putting together a roster that can make a run in the NCAA Tournament.