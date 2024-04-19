Mark Pope meeting with big time transfer portal target
Coach Mark Pope is still working tirelessly to find the perfect players in the transfer portal to make his first team at Kentucky a competitive one.
It seems like Coach Pope has zeroed in on a really solid forward in the portal who could be the slasher Kentucky needs.
Great Osobor is a 6'8, 250-pound forward who was the Mountain West Player of the Year last season, shining for the Utah State Aggies.
On the season, Osobor averaged 17.7 points, nine rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Aggies while shooting 57.7% from the field. This field goal percentage was good for 27th best in college basketball. Osobor also averaged 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game on the season, so he helps a ton on defense.
Osobor is from Bradford, England, and today, Coach Pope will meet with the talented big man, hoping to get him to make the move to Lexington.
He is an elite player who scores around the rim. You won't see Osobor shoot many three-pointers, as he only shot 21.4% from deep on the season, but his finesse around the rim is elite.
Sometimes, when you watch film on players who weren't playing Power-Six basketball, you wonder if they will be able to make the move to the SEC and succeed. With Osobor, there is no question that what he does will translate into the SEC as he plays very physically.
Hopefully, the meeting between Coach Pope and Osobor goes well, and the Wildcats will be able to land this elite forward.