Kentucky has to land this guard in the transfer portal
Mark Pope is still studying the transfer portal, looking for players who would make sense to come in and play for his first Kentucky team.
Kentucky's new head basketball coach has reached out to a handful of talented guys in the portal but one of these players is the perfect fit for his system.
That is former Dayton Flyer Koby Brea, who, alongside Reed Sheppard, was one of the best three-point shooters in college basketball a year ago.
Last season for the Flyers, Brea shot 49.8% from three on over six attempts per game from deep, which is outrageous. Brea averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game this season, but the three-point shooting is what has Coach Pope and many other coaches excited.
Brea is also a bigger guard, standing 6'6, so he won't have any issue getting the three-point shot off over smaller guards, even in the SEC, if he picks Kentucky.
The conversations about getting players that fit Coach Pope's system are probably starting to sound like a broken record, but with his offense, you have to have the right fit, and Brea would be perfect.
Other schools like Kansas, Duke, Arkansas, UConn, St John's, Oregon, and Louisville are all after Brea, so this won't be an easy recruiting battle for Coach Pope to win.
Hopefully, Coach Pope can get Brea on campus for a visit and sell his vision of what this talented guard could do in his offensive system.
Brea is a name to watch in the transfer portal as Coach Pope looks to build the 2024-25 roster.