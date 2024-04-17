Kentucky has reached out to two more players in the transfer portal
Coach Mark Pope is continuing to stay busy in the transfer portal as he has reached out to a couple more players.
Coach Pope reached out to former Florida State forward Baba Miller and former Alabama wing Kris Parker.
Last season for the Seminoles, Miller averaged 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. The 6'11 big man from Spain shot 44.9% from the field, 29.3% from three, and struggled at the charity stripe, shooting 55.7%.
After watching the tape on Miller, I see that he moves really well for a 6'11 player. He can dribble and score around the rim. Watching his form shooting the three-ball, it is fluid, and in Pope's system, he will likely shoot a better percentage if he picks Kentucky. A crystal ball was just put in for Miller to end up at Kansas State, but hopefully, Kentucky getting in on this race will slow his decision and give Pope and company a chance.
Parker was a four-star recruit who just played his freshman season at Alabama but used a redshirt year. He came to Alabama at 6'6 but is now listed at 6'9. Looking at his high school tape, he was a really good player, which led to him being a top 100 player in the 2023 class.
Parker would be a project, while Miller is a proven player, but both of these players would be solid additions to Kentucky's roster. Pope will have to add a bunch of players to this roster, so he will have to cast a wide net.