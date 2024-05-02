Mark Pope shares thoughts on the recent addition of a veteran PG in the portal
The Kentucky Wildcats last week added a ton of talent on the defensive end of the floor, so it was time to get some elite scoring guards. Mark Pope did just that as he added former West Virginia point guard Kerr Kriisa to the 2024-25 roster.
Last season for West Virginia, Kriisa averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He shot 42.4% from deep last season, and this was at a high volume. The best part of Kriisa's game is his ability to pass. When you watch the film on the 6'3 point guard from Estonia, it's very clear why he gets so many assists.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Kriisa, "Kerr Kriisa is one of the best shooters in the country. I feel like I’ve been recruiting him for the last five or six years since he was a prep player. He is one of the most experienced guards in all of college basketball. Kerr played on some great Arizona teams and then, last year, in the hallowed halls of West Virginia. He has a competitive spirit that overflows in every way conceivable. Kerr will have a massive impact on our team on the court and in the locker room. Kentucky fans are going to love his bold personality.”
The Wildcats are going to be a very old team, and this will be very helpful in the NCAA Tournament. Kriisa is a really good player who has played a lot of college hoops. This roster is coming together very well for Coach Pope.