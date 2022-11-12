Halftime Thoughts: Welcome Back Sahvir Wheeler, Cats lead Duquesne 38-22

Here are some halftime thoughts as No. 4 Kentucky leads Duquesne 38-22 through 20 minutes.

UK Box Score:

Don't Forget About Sahvir Wheeler

Sahvir Wheeler made his season debut tonight, immediately making his presence felt.

Upon seeing Cason Wallace show out in the preseason and in the regular-season opener, many fans were quickly pointing towards the true freshman as "PG1", calling for him to be on the floor more than Wheeler upon his arrival.

Of course, we aren't even through two games yet, so everything will work itself out. The pair even played some minutes together when Wheeler first got on the court, so there are plenty of options and rotations for both.

Defensively, there might not be a better backcourt in the nation when those two are on the court together. The main point here being this: Don't write off the guy who's led the SEC in assists for two straight seasons.

Cats Keeping Scoring Threats in Check

After scoring 25 points in the Dukes' season-opener, Dae Dae Grant was held to zero points in the first half on 0-4 shooting. Three starters for the Dukes have been held scoreless through 20 minutes.

Tevin Brewer, who made his debut tonight, has just one basket in eight minutes. Kentucky has been sound on defense, forcing six turnovers and giving the Dukes hardly any space to operate the way they wish offensively.

The Wildcats have six blocks and five steals. If John Calipari's group can manage those type of numbers every half, there's no stopping UK on defense.

Jacob Toppin Struggling Shooting

After shooting 5-12 in the win over Howard on Monday, Jacob Toppin has just one make in six attempts through 20 minutes against the Dukes.

Some contested layups and missed jump shots have compiled the six shots. Toppin's play doesn't have to center around him putting the ball in the basket, as his athleticism, defense and leadership make him valuable enough as a starter. His four rebounds, two steals, block and an assist show just that.

The progression of his offense will come over the course of the season, but it might not be by making 3-pointers.

Follow along with Lead Editor Hunter Shelton on Twitter live from Rupp Arena here for the second half.