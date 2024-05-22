ESPN believes the Kentucky Wildcats will have two top five picks in the 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is coming up, and it is going to be one of the most interesting drafts we have seen in a long time. The scouts don't believe there is a ton of talent in this draft, so the NBA teams will be very strategic in how they make their selections.
Two former Kentucky Wildcats have a chance at going very high in this upcoming NBA Draft and they are Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.
ESPN just put out a post NBA Combine mock draft for the upcoming draft and both Dillingham and Sheppard went in the top five.
ESPN has Sheppard going third overall to the Houston Rockets and Dillingham going fourth overall to the Spurs. These are the two landing spots that I have been somewhat confident we will see the former Wildcats end up in, as the fit is perfect.
The Rockets are looking for a player who can facilitate and shoot the three-ball. They already have their scorers. This young team needs exactly what Sheppard brings to the table.
Dillingham would fit in perfectly with what the Spurs need because they are looking for more players who can score. Dillingham projects to be a player who can give you 20 points a night at some point during his NBA career. He will mix in really well with Victor Wembanyama.
Both Dillingham and Sheppard are a bit undersized for the NBA, but the skill sets they bring to the table should help them overcome not being the tallest guards.