Former Kentucky football legend picks the all-time Kentucky basketball starting five
One of the best Kentucky basketball debates that one can have has to do with who is the all-time starting five. This conversation is had at lunch tables and break rooms all over the Bluegrass State, and a former Kentucky football star took a stab at making his own list.
It's almost time for the NFL season to get going, and former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is set to be the starter for the Tennessee Titans.
After a recent practice, Levis was asked who his all-time Kentucky starting five was, and he landed on John Wall at point guard, Devin Booker at shooting guard, Tayshaun Prince at the small forward position, Julius Randle at power forward, and Anthony Davis at center.
One of the problems with making a starting five for Kentucky basketball players is that there are many elite names that have to be left out. This is part of the problem of having the most elite program in college basketball history.
Levis is going into his second year in the league, and the former Wildcat really turned heads when he took over as the starter toward the end of last season. The Titans have a new coaching staff and added some veteran receivers, which should help Levis take a big leap from his rookie season to this year.
The NFL season is kicking off soon, and Levis will try to prove that he deserves to be a starting quarterback at the highest level. All of Big Blue Nation is excited to watch Levis take the field for the Titans this season.