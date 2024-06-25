How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is almost here, and a handful of former Kentucky players are waiting anxiously to see which team they will play for in the NBA. It looks like the players that are going to be drafted from Kentucky in the 2024 NBA Draft are Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and Antonio Reeves.
Sheppard and Dillingham will both more than likely go in the top ten picks, with Sheppard going in the top five. Edwards will be drafted somewhere at the end of the first round or the beginning of the second round. Reeves will either be taken mid to late second round, but there is a slim chance he goes undrafted.
Seeing where Sheppard and Dillingham go is going to be the most interesting part of the draft for Kentucky fans. Most mock drafts have Sheppard going third overall to the Houston Rockets, but there has been some talk of Houston moving the pick. If this were to happen, it could shake things up in the top five. Dillingham will more than likely end up with the Spurs with one of their two top-ten picks.
Let's take a look at how to watch the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Wednesday June 26th the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will take place at 8:00 pm ET and can be watched on both ABC and ESPN. The second round of the NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 27th, at 4:00 pm ET and can only be watched on ESPN.