Kentucky has more players on All-NBA teams than any other college
No college puts more players in the NBA than the Kentucky Wildcats, as they had the most players on NBA rosters this season, right ahead of Duke. Well, after the All-NBA teams came out, it's clear no college puts better talent in the NBA than Kentucky.
The All-NBA teams came out and there were three Kentucky Wildcats that made a team. There is a first, second, and third team for All-NBA with each team having five players listed. This means only 15 players were selected All-NBA, and three of those players played their college hoops in Lexington.
Not only did Kentucky have the most players selected they were the only school with multiple players selected to an All-NBA team.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the Wildcat selected to the All-NBA First-Team after the season he had with the Thunder. He averaged 30.1 points per game, which was third best in the NBA, to go with 6.2 assists per game, which was 19th best in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander just barely was edged out for the NBA MVP Award by Nikola Jokic.
Anthony Davis was on the All-NBA Second-Team as he averaged 24.7 points per game, which was 15th best in the NBA, and 12.6 rebounds per game, good for third best in the league.
Lastly, Devin Booker was named to the All-NBA Third-Team as he averaged 27.1 points per game, which had him sixth in the NBA and 6.9 assists per game, suitable for 11th in the league.
Hopefully, Mark Pope will be able to keep the trend of putting stars in the NBA going in the future.