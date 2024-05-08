Kentucky lands the commitment of an elite shooter in the 2024 class
Mark Pope just added another player to the 2024-25 roster, as Trent Noah just committed to the Wildcats. Noah is a member of the 2024 class and was signed with South Carolina before deciding he wanted to stay closer to his home state of Kentucky.
Noah and Travis Perry were the two best players in the state of Kentucky this season, and now they will be teammates for the Wildcats.
Noah is a 6'6 wing, and he is a composite four-star, according to 247Sports, as he is ranked 103rd in the 2024 class.
He is an elite shooter, and that will work really well in Coach Pope's offense. It will be interesting to see what his role ends up being this season, but he is a player who will stick around Lexington for a while and will develop into a star. This is a good get for Coach Pope, and this roster is coming together very well.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports had this to say about Noah, "Trent Noah is a strong-bodied wing and elite shooter of the basketball. His game is based on the three-point line. He's not only one of the best in the class when it comes to making spot-up shots, and thus providing gravity as a floor-spacer, but also capable of making shots on the move. He's a heady offensive player and good passer who knows how to play within offensive structure. Noah has a strong and fairly broad frame, which can allow him to defend some bigger players. He is also a solid wing rebounder. He needs to continue to work on his defensive quickness and his ability to create his own offense."