Kentucky star drops in recent NBA Mock Draft from CBS Sports
A player who many deemed one of the best prospects in this draft is falling in recent NBA Mock Drafts. Rob Dillingham just finished his freshman season at Kentucky, where he averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Dillingham was the Wildcat's second-highest scorer and did all of this while coming off of the bench.
The 6'1 guard also shot 44.4% from three, which is another number that has NBA Scouts excited about his upside.
When watching Dillingham play at Kentucky, it was clear that his game would quickly translate to the next level. Dillingham is an elite shot creator, which is what it takes to be a scoring guard at the next level.
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports just put out a 2024 NBA Mock Draft which had Dillingham going 13th overall to the Sacramento Kings. This feels too low for Dillingham to go, as he has one of the highest offensive upsides in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Here is Parrish's reasoning for dropping Dillingham in this mock draft, "Dillingham was one of two projected lottery picks coming off of Kentucky's bench this season for reasons that remain confusing. There are concerns about his size and defensive shortcomings, but the 6-1 guard could be a legitimate scoring option early in his career for a Sacramento franchise that has won 94 games in the past two regular seasons."
While there are size and defensive corners for Dillingham at the next level, the NBA is a scoring league, and he won't have any trouble doing that for whatever teams select him.