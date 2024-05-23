Reed Sheppard was listed as a "winner" of the NBA Combine by CBS Sports
The NBA Combine has come and gone, and some of the Kentucky Wildcats hoping to hear their name called participated in this event.
One of the top performers of the entire event was Reed Sheppard, as he showed off his athleticism and ability to shoot the ball for the NBA scouts. Sheppard secured himself as a top-ten pick with his performance at the combine, but he has a really good shot to be taken in the top five.
Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports had this to say about Sheppard's combine performance, "He was arguably the most pleasant surprise in all of college basketball this year and certainly in the national freshman class. This weekend, Sheppard surprised us yet again when he recorded the highest vertical leap in the entire NBA Combine. Given the shooting splits and defensive metrics he showed for Kentucky this year, and the undeniable intangibles, this most recent data point is just the latest in a suddenly long line of evidence that Sheppard is continuing to trend up boards."
Sheppard had a 42-inch vertical jump, which ended up being the best in the entire combine. He proved to socuts that he is not just a shooter and he is one of the most athletic players in this draft.
It sounds like the Houston Rockets are very interested in taking Sheppard with the third overall pick and he would perfectly fit their needs. They have scoring the Rockets need some help facilitating and scoring from the outside. Sheppard would be the perfect addition for these needs.