The Los Angeles Lakers hiring JJ Redick will get Anthony Davis more touches
The Los Angeles Lakers shook up the NBA world last week when they hired JJ Redick to be the team's next head coach. This hire has received mixed reactions as some believe Redick will make a good coach in the league, but others aren't so convinced.
When you look at Redick's track record as a player, he was always a leader and had great success in the playoffs, which leads Laker fans to believe he will succeed as a coach.
One player who could be affected by the hiring of Redick is the Lakers' big man, Anthony Davis. Last season, Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Davis also played in a career-high 76 games last season for the Lakers, so he was able to stay on the floor.
The relationship between Redick and Davis is interesting, as Redick snubbed Davis from his NBA All-Defensive Team ballot. Some believe this will cause some turmoil between Davis and Redick, but it doesn't seem like something that will be hard for the NBA superstar to get over.
Davis's name has also been in the news as a player who could potentially be involved in a blockbuster trade this offseason. It would take a lot for a team to land Davis, but one team that has been floated around is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
If Davis does stay with the Lakers, Redick has plans to get him more involved with the offense. The Lakers are their best when Davis is playing good basketball, so Coach Redick will try to find ways to get him the basketball. The hiring of Redick will end up being a good thing for the former Kentucky Wildcat Davis.