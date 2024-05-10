Three former Kentucky Wildcats selected in first round of recent NBA Mock Draft
The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and a handful of former Wildcats are set to hear their names called on the big stage. The Wildcats have two sure-fire top-ten picks in Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, but Justin Edwards has a chance of going in the first round.
A recent NBA Mock Draft has all three of these former Wildcats going in the first round. Let's check out where these Cats are getting drafted and by which teams.
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has Sheppard going second overall to the Washington Wizards.
Here is Parrish's justification, "Sheppard was among the biggest surprises this season as it pertains to prospects launching themselves into the lottery conversation. Nobody had him projected as a one-and-done top-10 pick — but that's what he'll be after shooting 52.1% from 3-point range in his one season at Kentucky while earning CBS Sports National Freshman of the Year honors. Simply put, Sheppard is a plus-athlete who can guard his position and an elite shooter who can also dribble and pass. The floor here is very, very high. So is the ceiling."
Parrish has Dillingham going fifth overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Here is his justification, "Dillingham was one of two projected top-five picks coming off of Kentucky's bench this season for reasons that will never make sense. Either way, most NBA evaluators now believe he'll be the latest guard to flourish in the NBA after not really doing it as much as his talent suggested he should've in one year at Kentucky. I agree with them, for what it's worth."
Lastly, Parrish has Edwards going 25th overall to the New York Knicks.
Here is his justification, "Edwards was the highest-ranked prospect in Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class but was largely disappointing all season. He finished sixth on the team in points, sixth on the team in scoring and averaged roughly as many turnovers as assists. Is he worth a flier at this point in the draft by a New York franchise with back-to-back picks? Sure. But Edwards did very little at UK to suggest he should be selected anywhere close to where most had him projected six months ago."
All three of these players have a ton of upside but don't forget about Edwards. He was coming on at the end of the season, and he has a ton of upside for NBA teams. It's going to be great to see these former Wildcats dawn NBA uniforms, as they were all fan favorites in Lexington.