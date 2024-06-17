WATCH: Mark Pope and his daughters dance at Kentucky's Father-Daughter Camp
This weekend, the Kentucky basketball program hosted a Father-Son Camp on Saturday and a Father-Daughter Camp on Sunday, with Sunday being Father's Day. This was the first opportunity for Big Blue Nation to get to know Coach Mark Pope on a more personal level, and it was a great success.
While Coach Pope is an elite basketball coach, he is also a devout father, and he made this very clear in his introductory press conference, discussing how much his wife and daughters meant to him and how much they supported his decision to come to coach his alma mater.
One of the parts of the Father-Daughter Camp was a little bit of dancing, and Coach Pope got groovy with his daughters, and players Ansley Almonor and Koby Brea also joined in on the action. It looks like everyone at the camp was having a really good time, and it was an all-around good look for Coach Pope.
Watching videos like this and being at these camps made it clear how close this Kentucky basketball team is going to be under Coach Pope. He is going to preach brotherhood and being solid teammates, and this will lead to this team full of players who just met a few weeks ago being buddies on and off the floor. This will end up leading to wins on the floor for the Kentucky Wildcats. Coach Pope is building the Kentucky basketball program the correct way.
Let's take a look at this video of Pope, his daughters, Almonor, and Brea dancing at Sunday's Father-Daughter Camp.