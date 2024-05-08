Who is Kentucky's most underrated transfer portal addition?
Coach Pope now has nine players on the 2024-25 roster, so things are starting to come together.
The question of the day is of those nine players, seven of them came from the portal, and which of those seven is the most underrated? In my opinion, the answer to that question is Brandon Garrison.
Garrison was a McDonald's All-Americna in 2023 and just spent his freshman season at Oklahoma State. Last season for the Cowboys, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in 22.6 minutes per contest.
When you watch the film on the 6'11, 245-pound big man, it's pretty clear that he is nowhere close to having played his best basketball yet. He has a lot of untapped talent, and Kentucky's coaching staff will be able to get that out of him.
It will be really interesting to see who else Coach Pope adds in the frontcourt because who will start at the four and five positions right now is a big question mark.
Watch out for Garrison because when he fully develops, the near seven-footer will be a monster in Rupp Arena.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Garrison, “Brandon’s a McDonald’s All-American and a FIBA U18 Americas gold medalist with Team USA who crushed me at BYU last year and crushed Coach [Alvin] Brooks at Baylor last year,” Pope said. “We’re unbelievably glad he’s on our team now. He’s an incredible person with a brilliant, joyful smile that BBN will fall in love with. We’re really excited about our front line and Brandon will be a key piece to it.”