Will Antonio Reeves be taken in the 2024 NBA Draft?
The NBA Draft is coming up, and former Kentucky Wildcats Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Justin Edwards will all hear their names called.
One former Wildcats who deserves to hear his name called is Antonio Reeves, but he was not in ESPN's post-combine mock draft. This year for the Wildcats, Reeves led Kentucky in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game, which was good for 32nd best in college hoops.
Reeves was incredibly efficient scoring this season as he shot 51.2% from the field which is incredible for how much he shot the ball. He was also 44.7% from three, improving on the year before by nearly five percent. Reeves also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Wildcats this season.
The All-American improved on his overall game this season for the Wildcats as he proved to be a three-level scorer and improved on his defense. Reeves is also 6'6 and would be a solid two-guard in the NBA with his ability to shoot the ball.
The only knock on Reeves is his age knowing he will be 23.5 years old during the time of the upcoming draft. If an NBA team is able to look past the age and take a shot on Reeves they will be getting a star who could have an impact in the NBA.
If it doesn't work out in the NBA, Reeves will find a place to play, but the league would be crazy not to take a shot on one of college basketball's best players from a year ago.