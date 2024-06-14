Will Mark Pope land five-star recruits as Kentucky's head coach
When Mitch Barnhart hired Mark Pope to be the next head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky Big Blue Nation knew he was an elite coach when it came to X's and O's. The question was, would Coach Pope be able to land the elite recruits that Kentucky fans are used to landing?
Coach Pope got to campus and immediately started landing elite players in the transfer portal that has the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team in a really good spot.
Now that the roster is together for this season, Coach Pope and his staff will start trying to land elite players in the 2025 class to play on the 2025-26 team. The coaching staff has been attending some camps and is offering really good players in the 2025 class, so it looks like Coach Pope is going to put together a really elite class with a few five-stars.
This was the conversation on the most recent version of the Wildcats Today Podcast as hosts Andrew Stefaniak and Carson Nash talk about how Coach Pope will do recruiting the 2025 class.
Both Stefaniak and Nash believe Coach Pope will bring in some elite talent in this class and hope he can keep two highly ranked players in their home state. These players are Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson. Stefaniak and Nash discuss other players they want to see the Kentucky coaching staff land in this 2025 class.
Check out this discussion between Stefaniak and Nash on the latest Wildcats Today Podcast down below.