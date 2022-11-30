Skip to main content

Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival

Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Tennessee since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment.

Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division rival Mississippi State. 

Keenum was recently on campus in Lexington for Kentucky's win over Louisville, and he has remained firm in his commitment to Cats since July, when he chose them over Louisville, North Carolina and others. 

The 6'4", 300lb lineman could have arranged this visit in response to Kentucky parting ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, or he could just be doing his due diligence. 

The early signing period is later than normal this year, starting on December 21st and running through the 23rd, allowing recruits to use the month of December to take plenty of visits. 

Keenum reports over 50 Division 1 offers, and he is expected to be a key part of Kentucky's class. 

