Kentucky star Reed Sheppard declares for the NBA Draft
It's a sad and happy day for Big Blue Nation as fan favorite Reed Sheppard has officially declared for the NBA Draft.
Reed's mom and dad both played in Kentucky, so he walked on campus as a fan favorite, but his elite play on the floor made him even more beloved by Kentucky fans.
Sheppard came to Kentucky, and fans were wondering if he would have a role on this team. Well, he sure did have a role, as he ended up being the best freshman in college basketball. On the season, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting a whooping 52.1% from three.
His ability to shoot the basketball and facilitate an offense are what make him so valuable to NBA teams. Looking at many different Mock Drafts, it looks like Sheppard will be a top-ten pick in the upcoming draft, which likely made the decision to forgo his college eligibility much easier.
Some Kentucky fans hoped that Mitch Barnhart hiring Mark Pope to be Kentucky's next head basketball coach would get Sheppard back in Lexington as his dad Jeff was roommates with Pope when the two won the 1996 National Championship.
While Kentucky fans will be sad to see Sheppard leave the Univerity of Kentucky, all of Big Blue Nation is proud the kid from London, Kentucky, will represent the Bluegrass State in the NBA.
The NBA Draft is coming up on June 26th, and Sheppard will likely be in attendance as he is slated to be one of the first ten names called.