Could Adou Thiero play for Mark Pope at Kentucky?
One player who decided to hit the transfer portal before Coach John Calipari left for Arkansas was Adou Thiero.
After Thiero announced his plans, he left a nice message to Kentucky, and we later found out that a return to Kentucky was still on the table.
After all of this, Coach Calipari left for Arkansas, which left everyone scratching their head about what Thiero's next move would be.
After not hearing from Thiero for a few days, he released a list of schools he is considering. That list consists of Pitt, North Carolina, Arkansas, Indiana, and Kentucky.
So, a return to Lexington is still possible for Thiero, as is staying with Coach Calipari and making the move to Fayetteville.
We often discuss Coach Pope's system, but he isn't going to do everything the same as he did last year at BYU. While he does have an offensive system and a good one at that, Coach Pope will change things based on the personnel he has.
Coach Pope will be looking to add players via the transfer portal who can shoot the ball, but you also need physicality, which is why Thiero makes a ton of sense.
Down the stretch of the season last year for the Wildcats, Thiero also started to make his three-pointers, which really helped make an elite offense even better.
Thiero could be the put your head down and take the ball to the basket player that Coach Pope would desperately need on his first Kentucky team.
Big Blue Nation would love to see Thiero back in Lexington for next season.