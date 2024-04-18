Three transfer portal players Kentucky needs to land
Mark Pope currently has an empty roster, aside from Collin Chandler and likely Travis Perry, so he will be busy looking to add players from transfer portal.
Coach Pope has reached out to a ton of players in the portal already trying to put together a roster that can compete in the SEC in his first season.
Of the players Coach Pope has reached out to in the transfer portal, let's take a look at three players he needs to land.
1 Jeremy Roach, Duke Guard
Jeremy Roach is a guard who played a lot of good basketball for the Blue Devils. Last season for the Blue Devils, Roach averaged 14 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 42.9% from three. He is a solid shooter who can also get to the rim and find teammates for open shots. He would be the perfect veteran guard to run Coach Pope's offense.
2 Koby Brea, Dayton Guard
Koby Brea is the perfect player for Coach Pope's system, as he is an excellent shooter. Last season for the Flyers of Dayton, Brea shot 49.8% from three on over six attempts per game from deep, which is absolutely absurd. Brea averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for the Flyers, and this would quickly translate to the SEC. Brea is made in a lab for Coach Pope's offense, and he needs to get this guy.
3. Amari Williams, Drexel Forward
The Wildcats will also need some forwards, and one player who makes a ton of sense is Amari Williams. Last season for the Drexel Dragons, Williams averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and shot 51.7% from the field. The 6'10 265 pound forward plays with a high motor and would be a force down low in the SEC. He will be in Lexington for a visit this weekend.