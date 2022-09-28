Kentucky WBB Release TV Designations and Tip Times for 2022-23 Schedule

Kentucky women's basketball has releases both its tip times and TV designations for its upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The Wildcats are scheduled to be on national TV 11 times this season.

UK's entire schedule can be found below:

Nov. 2: Pikeville | 7:00 PM (Exhibition)

Nov. 7: Radford | 7:00 PM

Nov. 11: Morehead State | 6:00 PM

Nov. 13: Coastal Carolina | 1:00 PM

Nov. 17: Bellarmine | 7:00 PM

Nov. 21: Virginia Tech | 12:00 PM

Nov. 23: Dayton | 4:30 PM

Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro | 1:00 PM

Dec. 7: @Minnesota | TBA

Dec. 11: Louisville | 1:00 PM (Rupp Arena)

Dec. 16: Murray State | 7:00 PM

Dec. 18: Florida Gulf Coast | 1:00 PM

Dec. 21: Ohio | 11:00 AM

Dec. 29: @Missouri | 9:00 PM

Jan. 1: Arkansas | 2:00 PM

Jan. 5: @Georgia | 7:00 PM

Jan. 8: LSU | 2:00 PM (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 12: South Carolina | 7:00 PM

Jan. 15: @Florida | 3:00 PM

Jan. 22: @Mississippi State | 1:00 PM

Jan. 26: Auburn | 7:00 PM

Jan. 29: Missouri | 3:00 PM

Feb. 2: @South Carolina | 7:00 PM

Feb. 9: Alabama | 7:00 PM

Feb. 13: @Ole Miss | 7:00 PM

Feb. 16: Georgia | 7:00 PM

Feb. 19: @Vanderbilt | 3:00 PM

Feb. 23: @Texas A&M | 7:00 PM

Feb. 26: Tennessee | 2:00 PM

