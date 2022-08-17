Skip to main content

Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 SEC Schedule Announced

Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule has been released, as the Wildcats look to build off a cinderella SEC Tournament run last season.

Conference play was a struggle at times for the Cats last go-round, as head coach Kyra Elzy's group went 8-8 in the league a year ago, including two four-game losing streaks and a six-game winning streak that propelled Kentucky towards its eventual SEC Tournament Championship.

The 16-game schedule contains eight home and eight away matchups. UK will begin SEC play on Dec. 29 in Columbia, Missouri to take on the Mizzou Tigers, then finish the regular season inside Memorial Coliseum, hosting the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Feb. 26. 

Other notable matchups include two games against powerhouse South Carolina, whom the Cats defeated to win the SEC Tournament in March. The two teams will square off first in Lexington on Jan. 12, then inside Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 2. The SEC home-opener will come on New Year's Day when UK hosts Arkansas. 

The full schedule can be found below:

Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 SEC Schedule Announced

