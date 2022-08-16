Rhyne Howard Wins AP WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

It's been an easy transition from Kentucky to the WNBA for Rhyne Howard, and she's racking up the awards to prove it.

The Associated Press named the Atlanta Dream guard the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday, as she posted 16.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks in her freshman campaign in the pros.

Howard was 12th in points per game this season while also eclipsing Tamika Catchings' record for 3-pointers made in a rookie season with 85 treys. The 22-year-old was named to the All-Star Game this season and she also earned her fourth WNBA Rookie of the Month award on Tuesday.

The official WNBA Awards are set to be announced over the course of the playoffs, though Howard is a near-shoe-in to get the nod for ROY, capping off an incredible first season for the No. 1 overall pick.

In case you've missed the dominance of the Cleveland, Tennessee native, here's a taste of what she's given the Dream this season: