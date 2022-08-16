Skip to main content

Rhyne Howard Wins AP WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

It's been an easy transition from Kentucky to the WNBA for Rhyne Howard, and she's racking up the awards to prove it. 

The Associated Press named the Atlanta Dream guard the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday, as she posted 16.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks in her freshman campaign in the pros. 

Howard was 12th in points per game this season while also eclipsing Tamika Catchings' record for 3-pointers made in a rookie season with 85 treys. The 22-year-old was named to the All-Star Game this season and she also earned her fourth WNBA Rookie of the Month award on Tuesday. 

The official WNBA Awards are set to be announced over the course of the playoffs, though Howard is a near-shoe-in to get the nod for ROY, capping off an incredible first season for the No. 1 overall pick. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In case you've missed the dominance of the Cleveland, Tennessee native, here's a taste of what she's given the Dream this season: 

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_18669402_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Rhyne Howard Wins AP WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

By Hunter Shelton1 minute ago
fb__rich_scangarello_post_practice_august_16,_2022 (1080p)
Football

Watch: Kentucky Wildcats Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Meets With the Media on Tuesday

By Wildcats Today Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17112005_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Tight End Izayah Cummings Discusses Fall Camp, More

By Wildcats Today Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_18814160_168390308_lowres
Football

Scangarello: Kentucky's Offense "Almost There"

By Hunter Shelton1 hour ago
Will Levis
Football

Making the Case: Is Will Levis a Top-Five Quarterback in the SEC?

By Wildcats Today Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_15690892_168390308_lowres
Football

Former UK Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr waived by Kansas City Chiefs

By Hunter Shelton22 hours ago
220305TCU38_SC_Game1
Baseball

Darren Williams Returning For Final Season At Kentucky

By Hunter SheltonAug 15, 2022 1:48 PM EDT
USATSI_17264395_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Kentucky Ranked in First AP Top-25 Poll of 2022

By Wildcats Today StaffAug 15, 2022 12:09 PM EDT