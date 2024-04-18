What does Mark Pope's new assistant coach bring to the table?
Coach Mark Pope is busy doing two things right now, with the first being putting together a staff and the second being putting together a roster.
As Coach Calipari said at his press conference at Arkansas, "I met with the team. There is no team." Coach Pope is in the exact same boat right now as he digs into the portal for some elite talent.
Coach Pope just made his first move when it comes to the coaching staff, as he brought Cody Fueger from BYU with him.
Coach Fueger has been with Coach Pope since he was at Utah Valley. So Fueger has been Pope's right-hand man since 2015.
Here is a look at Coach Fueger's coaching experience.
- BYU Assistant Coach (2019-2024)
- Utah Valley Assistant Coach (2015-19)
- BYU Director of Basketball Operations (2013-15)
- Utah State Director of Basketball Operations (2012-13)
- UC Riverside Director of Basketball Operations (2011-12)
- Louisiana Tech Director of Basketball Operations (2007-11)
- Utah Video coordinator and Student Assistant (2002-07)
Doing more digging on Coach Fueger, he is an offensive genius, and he and Coach Pope created BYU's offensive system that led to so much success last season for the Cougars.
The only concern for Fueger is the same concern Big Blue Nation has for Pope, and that is, can these guys recruit the type of players needed at Kentucky to win championships?
Fueger is an analytical genius and will be the reason why the offense under Coach Pope will be one of the best in college hoops on a year-to-year basis.