Sharpshooting guard includes Kentucky in his final list of schools
The Kentucky Wildcats are still trying to add talent to the 2024-25 roster, as they will be for a while since there are a ton of open scholarships still open.
One name that has Big Blue Nation very excited is Koby Brea, who played for the Dayton Flyers last season and was a big part of why the Flyers made the NCAA Tournament.
Last season for the Flyers, Brea shot 49.8% from three on over six attempts per game from deep, which is a truly incredible number. Brea averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game this season, but the three-point shooting is what has Coach Pope and many other coaches very interested in his services.
Reed Sheppard and Brea were two of the best shooters in all of college basketball last season. Brea is also 6'6, which helps him jump over defenders to get open looks.
Brea just put out his list of five schools, and let's just say it's a pretty solid list. The sharpshooter is considering Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, and UConn. Those just happen to be some of the best programs in the sport.
Hopefully, Coach Pope is able to get Brea on campus for a visit, and if this becomes a reality, the Wildcats could land this talented target.
For Coach Pope to succeed as the head basketball coach at Kentucky, he is going to have to take down some of the top coaches on the recruiting trail. To land Brea, Coach Pope will have to do just that.