Kentucky hosts talented transfer portal guard for a visit
Coach Mark Pope has gotten past the reaching out to players stage and is now hosting transfers on campus for visits.
One of the players who was recently in Lexington for a visit is former Oklahoma Sooner Otega Oweh.
Last season for the Sooners, Oweh averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and one assist per game. He was a sophomore last season for Oklahoma and improved his three-point percentage from his freshman year by 12.7%. Last season for the Sooners, Oweh shot 37.7% from three, which is a really good number.
While the scoring and shooting are excellent, one of the best parts of Oweh's game is the high-intensity defense he plays. Standing 6'5 and weighing 215 pounds, Oweh is able to guard multiple positions.
Knowing what Big Blue Nation went through last season when it comes to defense, adding a player like Oweh would be a huge boost on that end of the floor.
Fun fact Oweh is actually the brother of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh, who had five sacks last season.
Some reports have come out that make it feel like the Wildcats have a really good chance to land Oweh, and he could be an elite three and D guard who also has the ability at his 6'5 frame to take the ball to the rim.
The visit went really well, so we will likely find out if Oweh is going to be a Wildcat or not in the coming days. Oweh is a name for Big Blue Nation to remember.