Kentucky among finalists for elite transfer portal target
Mark Pope was early on one of the best forwards in the transfer portal, and this led to the Wildcats having a legit chance to bring him to Lexington.
Amari Williams is a forward who played for the Drexel Dragons last season, averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Williams also shot 33.3% from three last season and was serviceable at the charity stripe, shooting 65.5% from the line.
The 6'10 265-pound big man is from Nottingham, England, and has some connections to another Kentucky target from England, Great Osobor.
Williams is set to take a visit to Lexington tomorrow, and hopefully, this will be how Coach Pope is able to reel in the talented forward.
Last night, Williams cut his list of schools down to three, including Kentucky, St. John's, and Mississippi State. We will get to see Coach Pope battle his former coach when he was at Kentucky Rick Pitino for the first time on the recruiting trail.
It also sounds like we will see these two battle it out on the hardwood here soon as well.
It really feels like Kentucky is going to land Williams, and if I had to make a crystal ball prediction, it would be for him to finish his college basketball career in Lexington.
If Coach Pope is able to land Williams, we will start to see the frontcourt take shape. If this visit goes well for Williams, I anticipate him being a Wildcat.