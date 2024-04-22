Kentucky has received a crystal ball to land a talented guard in the transfer portal
The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to add players from the transfer portal to a nearly empty roster, so Coach Pope is working hard to build a competitive roster.
On Sunday evening, former Drexel star Amari Williams chose to play at Kentucky, giving the Wildcats an elite defender down low.
A new visitor just got on campus, and he played for Coach Pope at BYU last season.
Richie Saunders is a guard who averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for the Cougars last season while shooting 36.4% from three.
Coach Pope has spoken very highly of Saunders and his work ethic, and he sounds like a perfect addition to the roster.
A crystal ball has been logged in 247Sports for Saunders to transfer to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Coach Pope picked up Saunders from the airport personally last night, so it sounds like he could be the next former Cougar to make the move to Lexington.
If Saunders does choose to finish his college basketball career in Lexington, the 6'5 guard would be the perfect depth-piece sixth man type of player who comes into the game and makes plays while the starters get a breather.
It really does feel like Saunders will choose to follow Coach Pope to Lexington, and knowing he is in town for a visit currently, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see a commitment here soon.
Coach Pope is starting to get players on board, and it looks like he is going to put together a veteran-led team in his first season as Kentucky's head basketball coach.