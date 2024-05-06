Kentucky wasn't ranked in On3's Way-Too-Early Top-25
Mark Pope was at the Kentucky Derby this weekend, but now he and his staff are back on the recruiting trail, looking to keep adding players to the 2024-25 roster.
The roster is coming together very nicely, as the Wildcats are adding a good mix of lockdown defenders and scorers. Nowadays, college basketball is a game where you have to be an older team to succeed, and this Kentucky basketball team is going to be filled with veterans.
On3's just put out their Way-Too-Early Top-25 rankings, and the Wildcats weren't listed. Neither were the Arkansas Razorbacks. This could have to do with the limited players both of these teams have on their rosters.
While Kentucky's starters are likely all on the roster at this point, the staff is still adding depth to the roster so they can have solid players coming off of the bench. I will be interested to see if the Wildcats are listed in their Top 25 heading into the season once the entire team is put together.
While not every addition has been made yet, looking at this roster for Coach Pope, it's hard not to see this being the type of team that can have some NCAA Tournament success knowing many of these guys have played in the Big Dance.
The national media might not be bought into what Coach Pope has done roster-wise yet, but this team is coming together very well and will compete in the SEC. Coach Pope is going to put together a really good team in his first season as Kentucky's coach.