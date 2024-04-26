Kentucky reaches out to former Miami Hurricane in the transfer portal
Mark Pope missed out on Richie Saunders in the portal as he decided to go back to BYU, but now the staff has moved on to another really talented big guard in the portal.
Coach Pope reached out to former Miami Hurricane Wooga Poplar, who averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season for the Hurricanes. He shot 38.5% from deep last season, which was good for a carer high for the guard from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Poplar and the Hurricanes came to Rupp Arena for what was at the time a top-25 showdown, but the Wildcats won this game big. While the Wildcats were able to secure the 95-73 win over Miami, Poplar had a massive game, scoring 19 points. He was 7-13 from the field in this game. He also added eight rebounds and two steals to the stat line during his trip to Lexington.
Poplar is also a big guard, standing 6'5 and weighing 197 pounds, so he can take the ball to the rim while also being a really good three-point shooter.
Poplar just recently entered the transfer portal and is hearing from schools, so we will know more about this recruitment when he decides to take a visit to Lexingotn or not.
Having watched Poplar play live as much of Big Blue Nation has, I can say he is a really good player who would fit in well to Coach Pope's offensive style as he can cut to the rim, drive the ball, and shoot.
This is a name to remember as Coach Pope looks to fill his first roster as Kentucky's head coach.